 
Kim Kardashian Visits Therapist, Reveals Past Trauma Attributes to Her Behavior
In a new episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', the SKIMS founder's sister Khloe Kardashian alludes to the 2016 Paris robbery incident as a potential catalyst for Kim's calm demeanor.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian recently revealed her experiences in therapy on "The Kardashians", indicating a shift in her mental health journey. In the Thursday, July 18 episode of the Hulu series, Kim shared shared insights from her therapist during a conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder revealed to her sister that the therapist suggested that Kim's tendency to remain calm stems from desensitization caused by past trauma. Khloe alluded to the 2016 Paris robbery incident as a potential catalyst for Kim's calm demeanor. Kim acknowledged that the robbery significantly altered her behavior, leading her to prioritize calmness to ensure survival.

  Editors' Pick

However, Kim expressed concerns that her excessive calmness may have allowed others to take advantage of her or made her emotionally detached. In retrospect, she recognized the importance of Kourtney's previous suggestion to explore therapy.

Kim also encouraged Khloe to consider therapy, highlighting the benefits it could provide in navigating life's challenges. Khloe, despite having had negative experiences with therapists in the past, indicated a willingness to give therapy another try.

Through therapy, Kim hopes to understand how past traumas have shaped her mental health and work towards creating a more balanced and fulfilling life.

