Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi 'Going All Out' for 'Huge' Second Wedding

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reportedly are planning their second wedding. Around two months after secretly tying the knot, it was revealed that the "Stranger Things" star and the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi will be "going all out" for their upcoming "huge" nuptials.

On Wednesday, July 17, The U.S. Sun spilled that the 20-year-old actress and the 22-year-old model have been gearing up for their second wedding. Speaking to the media outlet, a source said, "Millie and Jake wanted a very quiet ­wedding - something meaningful and totally romantic, with just their family there, the first time around."

The source went on to share, "But they are going all out for their second. It is going to be huge. People have already started booking their flights for the big day which, like their first, is going to be held in America."

"Millie and Jake have a long list of celebrity pals, including her 'Stranger Things' co-stars as well as Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, who she is especially close to," the insider continued. "They have all made the cut and will be flying out to the U.S. in ­September to join Millie and Jake. It will be the whole hog, too, with Millie walking down the aisle and saying her vows to Jake all over again."

The revelation came around two months after Millie and Jake made headlines for quietly exchanging vows. The intimate ceremony, which allegedly was held in the middle of May, was attended by her parents, his father Jon and his mother Dorothea Bongiovi. The special event was described as a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows."

Later in May, Jon confirmed his son's private wedding to the "Enola Holmes" actress. In an interview on BBC's "The One Show", the 62-year-old singer said, "It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be, and yeah it's true."