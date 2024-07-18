Lorde and Charli XCX's Complicated Friendship Transformed Into Cathartic Remix

AceShowbiz - When Lorde first heard Charli XCX's "Girl, So Confusing", a song that listeners quickly identified as being about the two musicians' complicated relationship, her reaction was intense. "It was a two-part thing of both deep empathy for my friend and this feeling of 'Man, I've been misunderstood, and I really want to make it right,' " the New Zealand singer told Billboard. The artists have had a rocky relationship, admitting they’ve let insecurities stifle their friendship at times.

English artist Charli XCX (real name Charlotte Aitchison) explored these mixed feelings on her latest album "Brat" with the track "Girl, So Confusing". Despite their struggles, the collaboration came to life when Charli called Lorde (born Ella Yelich-O'Connor) to inform her of the song's subject matter.

Surprisingly, Lorde didn't just accept it. She offered to be part of the remix. Charli recounted, "I had to go through the process of telling her that this song is about her and her being OK with that first."

Charli detailed how their conflicting schedules had delayed their meet-ups for nearly a year, amplifying the song's narrative. Ultimately, the discussion turned into creation, as Lorde proposed a remix. "She brought it up," Charli explained, appreciating Lorde's proactive gesture.

For Lorde, the remix provided a cathartic outlet. "When I was writing this verse, I was saying these things to her for the first time," Lorde said. "There was such a rawness and an immediacy to what I was saying. I love that we truly did work it out on the remix."

Charli was equally moved. "When I was listening to [Lorde's] verse for the first time, I was backstage at the show," she recalled. Her stylist echoed the sentiment, noting that he'd worked with both artists. Their collective relief at resolving past tensions was palpable, a sentiment Lorde shared, "She had opened up a channel between us, and it made me say things that I had never said."

The collaboration on "Girl, So Confusing" turned out to be a turning point in their relationship, grounding their friendship in honesty and vulnerability. Charli admitted her initial jealousy of Lorde's "Royals" success in a Rolling Stone interview, "You piece all this stuff together in your brain like: 'She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick.' You create these parallels and think, 'Well, that could have been me.' But it couldn't have because we're completely different people."

By addressing their misunderstandings through music, these pop stars demonstrated that even intricate relationships can find resolution and new harmony. Their journey from rivalry to remix stands as a testament to the power of open communication and creativity.