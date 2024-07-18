Jagged Edge's Brandon Casey Shares Harrowing Pic From Near-Fatal Car Crash

AceShowbiz - Brandon Casey, the renowned vocalist from the R&B group Jagged Edge, had a harrowing near-death experience following a horrendous car accident. The 48-year-old singer shared his ordeal on Instagram, revealing that he was hospitalized in the ICU at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital for five days. Casey's injuries included a broken neck, five broken ribs, a skull fracture, scalp lacerations and pervasive pain.

In a heartfelt post, Casey expressed his deep appreciation for the medical team that tended to him during his critical state. "I have to send a big Thanku to @grady.hospital after bein in iCU for five days I kno the legendary Grady Trauma Center is everything it's said to Be the Best in the country yall saved my life and I'm forever grateful," he wrote. "I'm so Thankful to all u ladies who took care of me who have nursed me fed me encouraged me Thankyou from the bottom of my heart the most sincere Thanku I can conjure up."

Casey also shared the specifics of his injuries and the immense pain he endured, yet maintained a hopeful outlook. "I kno people wanna kno so here it is Broken neck 5 broke ribs skull fracture scalp lacerations and a bunch of pain all over my body. But ima be good I promise yall God got me," he assured his followers.

Further highlighting the severity of the crash, Casey posted a picture of his mangled car, which was severely damaged on the driver's side. "I never post these type pictures upon delivering the news that I been hurt cuz the people who really love me don't play about me. I could be probably should be dead oh except the Big fact that God does protect his Flock," he remarked.

This accident marks the second major car crash Casey has survived in less than a year. In September 2023, he shared another close-call when he totaled another vehicle. Reflecting on his survival, Casey's message was one of profound gratitude and faith. "When u kno god got u thru it you gotta say Thanku u gotta feel gratitude not jus speak it Thanku Father I kno I wouldn't b here without ur grace and mercy. I'll prolly never be the same but I'm so grateful I'm here Thanku Jesus !!!!" he had posted previously.

Brandon Casey's resilience and unwavering faith in the face of adversity serve as an inspiring testament to his strength. As he continues to recover, he remains a beacon of hope and gratitude, reminding us all of the power of thankfulness and the miracles of survival.