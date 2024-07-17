Christina Hall Gets Rid of Josh Hall Wedding Photos After Filing for Divorce

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall, the star of "Christina on the Coast," has recently deleted her cherished wedding photo with Josh Hall. This move coincides with Josh Hall, 43, filing for divorce from the HGTV icon on July 16.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the dissolution of their nearly three-year-long marriage. Interestingly, Christina, 41, has also filed for divorce, corroborating the end of their union.

The couple had previously kept much of their relationship private, secretly tying the knot at a courthouse in October 2021 before celebrating with an intimate oceanfront ceremony in Maui nearly a year later.

This picturesque celebration in September 2022 was immortalized in a now-deleted Instagram photo, which Christina had captioned, "My dream man on the dreamiest island." Given the recent developments, it seems the dreams they once shared are now part of the past.

Fans have noticed that the last solo Instagram post featuring the couple together was from September 2023, during a work trip in New York City. "In and out in a New York Minute. Work trip, but also some fun," Christina had captioned the post, perhaps hinting at the fleeting nature of their relationship. Meanwhile, in March, Josh had shared photos from their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, optimistically captioning it, "Still going strong…"

Their split becomes even more complex considering their professional lives. In recent months, Christina and Josh have been busy promoting their new show "The Flip Off," which also features Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather El Moussa. The show reunites the former "Flip or Flop" duo, adding another layer of intrigue to their already multi-faceted lives.

Christina's journey through relationships has seen its share of ups and downs. She was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2016, with whom she shares two children, Brayden, 8, and Taylor, 13. She also has a son, Hudson, 4, from her marriage to Ant Anstead, which lasted from 2018 to 2021. The date of separation from Josh has been indicated as July 8, with Josh requesting spousal support.

The unfolding separation of Christina and Josh Hall reminds us that even relationships that seem perfect from the outside can face their own set of challenges. As fans and followers eagerly await more details, one thing is clear: Life in the limelight comes with its own set of highs and lows, both professionally and personally.