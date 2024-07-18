Bhad Bhabie Mourns Grandfather's Death After Home Robbery

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli has gone through a lot lately. The rapper-turned-adult content creator is mourning the death of her beloved grandfather, just a few days after her home in Los Angeles was burglarized.

On late Tuesday, July 16, the 21-year-old took to social media to express her grief over losing her loved one. "My grandfather use to sit in the nail salon with me for hours while I get acrylics, he would pay every time and take me for my fill every two weeks," she shared her memories with her late granddad. "Any time I asked for money he would give me double the amount."

She continued, "He always picked me up so I could stay at his house when me and my mom would fight. He was the only father figure I had during my childhood. He would come to every school event for dads and every project we did for school that was for dads I would do it for him."

"He was a veteran and was a member of the coast guard and American legion," the "These Heaux" femcee went on remembering her grandfather. "He would take me to all the events they had for kids. I was his only grandchild that lived close by to him. His nick name for me was 'the baby' that's actually where my name originated from."

"He will b missed dearly and always will b in my heart. I wish I could have spent more time with him before he passed. It would always b hard for me being around him because of his dementia. But he always remembered who I was even when they would show him photos he would always say that’s the baby! She's rich and famous," she concluded her moving tribute.

Bhabie also shared some throwback photos with her grandfather on her Instagram Stories.

Bhad Bhabie shared throwback photos with her late grandfather.

Bhabie revealed the sad news of her grandfather's passing a few days after she became a victim of home robbery. According to TMZ, the OnlyFans creator's L.A. home was burglarized on Friday evening, July 12, just before 10 P.M.

Bhabie apparently wasn't home during the robbery. Police got notified about the break-in by her alarm system and rushed to the scene. When cops arrived, there were no burglars in sight, although one man in a black hoodie was spotted fleeing just before officers arrived.

Law enforcement sources told the site that at least one thief smashed through her back door and took items, such as handbags and jewelry. Cops, however, won't know the total amount taken until Bhabie returns from being out of town and does a full inventory of her home.

The home robbery and her grandfather's passing were not the only misfortunes that Bhabie has been dealing lately. She recently announced her split from her baby daddy Le Vaughn, accusing him of abuse as she shared footage of their physical altercation and photos of her bruised face.

On Tuesday, however, she sparked reconciliation rumors as she shared a video of her making out with a man, who looks like her abusive ex. She also posted a selfie showing her striking a sultry pose in a car and captioned it, "Lucky you @xgamelv," seemingly insinuating that she has forgiven him.