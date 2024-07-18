 
Colin Jost Opens Up About Being Stepfather to Scarlett Johansson's Daughter Rose
The 'Saturday Night Live' star shares his thoughts on being a stepfather to the 'Avengers: Endgame' actress' daughter Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Colin Jost is sharing rare insight into his married life to Scarlett Johansson. The "Saturday Night Live" star, who started dating the actress in 2017 and married her in 2020, has opened up about his role as stepfather to her daughter, Rose.

"I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she's a great mom," Jost said in a recent interview. "I've known Rose since she was 2. It's weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom."

Johansson and Jost have one child together, a son named Cosmo, but they also co-parent Rose with Johansson's ex-husband, Romain Dauriac. According to Johansson, Rose is more interested in watching her mother's new romantic comedy, "Fly Me to the Moon", than she is in the "Avengers" movies. "She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an 'Avengers' movie," Johansson said. "She's just like, 'It's violent.' "

Jost and Johansson are excited to work together in "Fly Me to the Moon", which was directed by Greg Berlanti. "We don't get to work together really ever because... I mean, we've worked together as he's written stuff for me for 'SNL', but we never get to perform together," Johansson said. Jost's cameo appearance in the film was specifically requested by Berlanti, who saw similarities between him and Colin.

The couple, who appeared affectionate on the red carpet at the film's premiere, joked that Jost's appearance in the film was part of their prenuptial agreement. "I think he had to do it because it's, like, in our prenuptial agreement," Johansson said. "If I ask him to do something, he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films."

