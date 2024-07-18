FX's 'Alien' Prequel Series Titled 'Alien: Earth'

AceShowbiz - FX Network boss John Landgraf and showrunner Noah Hawley have officially announced the title of the upcoming "Alien" prequel series as "Alien: Earth". The series, which has just wrapped production, is set on Earth before the events of Ridley Scott's original film and will take place approximately 30 years prior.

According to Hawley, "Alien: Earth" is "a very big show," and he is currently engaged in the post-production process, including visual effects. He has viewed four of the eight hours of director cuts and is working on refining the series' cinematic style.

Landgraf expressed optimism about the series' future, stating that FX is "bullish" on "Alien: Earth". If the show is successful, he plans to request that Hawley prioritize writing at least two seasons of it before returning to a potential sixth season of "Fargo".

The prequel series boasts an impressive cast, including Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, David Rysdahl, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Adrian Edmondson.

While a release date has not yet been announced, "Alien: Earth" is expected to premiere on FX in 2025.