Halsey Features Sample of Britney Spears' 2000 Classic on New Single 'Lucky'

AceShowbiz - Halsey, known for hits like "Bad at Love", recently announced her upcoming single "Lucky", the second track from her untitled fifth album. On July 17, the 29-year-old musician shared the cover art for the single on Instagram, showing a blurred, close-up shot of herself under a pink filter. The caption read, "Lucky - July 26th."

The song, which nostalgically samples Britney Spears' hit from her debut album "Oops... I Did It Again", reflects Halsey's childhood adoration for Spears. "When I was five, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me," she reminisced. "24 years later, these words hit different. Love you forever," she added in a video preview of the song.

To promote "Lucky", Halsey has embraced the early 2000s aesthetic, sporting hot pink hair and engaging in playful nods to that era. The promotional campaign includes fake paparazzi photos, tabloid images, faux Disney Channel "outtakes," and a spoof "Got Milk?" commercial. These efforts have painted an authentic Y2K vibe around her music, resonating with fans who grew up during Britney Spears' reign.

Halsey's rendition of "Lucky" shifts Spears' original third-person narrative to a more personal first-person perspective. She sings, "But I'm so lucky, I'm a star/ But I cry, cry, cry in my lonely heart thinking/ If there's nothing missing in my life/ Then why do these tears come at night?" This change adds a unique touch to the nostalgic track, drawing listeners deeper into the emotional complexities of stardom.

Her earlier release, "The End", debuted on June 4, 2024, and opened up about her health struggles, including her diagnosis of Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Halsey has shared her journey through her lyrics, singing, "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick/ Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks/ And then they lay it on me." The song marks the beginning of a new era in her music career under Columbia Records.