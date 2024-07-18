 
Christina Hall Removes Wedding Ring in First Outing Since Filing for Divorce From Josh Hall
The HGTV star is signaling a fresh start while focusing on her children amid her divorce from Josh Hall with a ring-free appearance and social media purge.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall has ditched her wedding band and erased a chapter from her past following her divorce from Josh Hall. The 41-year-old reality star was spotted at Gen Foot Spa in Costa Mesa, Calif. in the aftermath of the split, her finger notably absent of its ring.

At the spa outing, Hall remained somber as she walked her dog, her abs visible in an all-black ensemble. She sported a cryptic heart-shaped lock tattoo on her hand, which appeared to be in the process of removal.

On Tuesday, July 16, it was revealed that the couple had filed divorce papers in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation began on July 8, according to the filing.

In a further bid to move forward, Christina deleted a 2021 Instagram post that detailed the genesis of her romance with Josh. The post had expressed her initial desire to keep their relationship private and her protective instincts towards him.

Hall also removed a wedding photo from Hawaii that she had posted in September 2022. The caption had described her "dream man" and their special night.

Sources claim that the pair had been experiencing marital issues for some time. Josh had previously denied any problems, stating that they were "still going strong" just four months ago.

Amid her personal turmoil, Christina continues to navigate her family life. She posted a picture of "summer sofa sleepovers" with her "sweet boys." She shares two children with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and a son with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall posts a picture of her sons

Christina Hall posts a picture of her sons

Hall's divorce marks her third, following her marriages to El Moussa (2009-2018) and Anstead (2018-2021). She and El Moussa are set to star together in the upcoming HGTV renovation show "The Flip Off," along with Josh and El Moussa's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

