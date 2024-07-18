Kesha Looks Downcast in First Sighting Since Hitting Back at Body Shamers

AceShowbiz - Kesha, the acclaimed singer formerly known as Ke$ha, recently stepped out solo in West Hollywood to meet a pal. She looked downcast as she kept her head low while her hair appeared wet from the shower.

Previously, she took to social media to clap back at body shamers who had criticized her appearance. The "Tik Tok" hitmaker, a vocal advocate for body positivity, posted a series of self-assured photos on Instagram alongside a caption that exuded confidence and defiance.

"I didn't think in 2024 people still body shamed, but I am so proud of my body," Kesha wrote. "She's been through a lot. She's torn her ACL on stage and finished the show. She's held my f*****g broken heart together."

The singer went on to address her critics directly, stating, "To those who think you're shaming me, you're actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down."

Kesha's message has resonated with her followers and fellow celebrities alike, who have flooded her comments section with support and admiration. Actress Kyle Richards praised Kesha's "beautiful" nature, while singer Betty Who declared, "F--K YES, YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS!!!!"

This is not the first time Kesha has bared her body with confidence on social media. She has previously gone without clothes to promote her new music, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to self-acceptance.

In the past, Kesha has shared her struggles with body image issues and eating disorders. In a Teen Vogue essay, she wrote, "I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody's self-confidence and sense of self-worth."