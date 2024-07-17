Sexyy Red and Chief Keef to Drop Joint Album Soon

AceShowbiz - During an interview at London's Wireless Festival this past weekend, Sexyy Red shared some exciting news. She said that she and Chief Keef are working on a joint album.

When asked about their relationship status, Sexyy called Keef "her boo" and confirmed that the album is indeed in the works. "We droppin' an album soon. Yeah, for sure. We be workin'," she said to "Viper" magazine .

The duo's collaborative efforts are not new to their followers. They have already teamed up on a few tracks, including "Grape Trees", "Damn Shorty" and "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)". The latter's music video, which stirred some controversy, featured a skit parodying the "Maury Show", with Keef playing the father of Sexyy's child while she twerked on him, even appearing pregnant. These collaborations have set a promising stage for their upcoming joint project.

When describing their new album, Sexyy Red painted a vivid picture, "We just be on some money s**t. Some car s**t, fast cars. F**k these h*es. Buy some clothes. And keep your hair done [Laughs]."

Besides their collaborative work, both artists have had a successful year individually. Sexyy Red released her second album, "In Sexyy We Trust", while Chief Keef dropped the long-awaited "Almighty So 2", which was met with much fanfare in the rap community. It's worth noting, though, that Chief Keef's notorious track record with album release dates has fans hoping he will stick to schedule this time around, given his partnership with Sexyy.