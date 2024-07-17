Big Sean Previews Kanye West-Produced Track 'Fighting Fires'

AceShowbiz - Big Sean's anticipated comeback in 2024 continues as he gears up for his first album in four years. Recently, he surprised fans by previewing a track produced by Kanye West titled "Fighting Fires" on Instagram Live.

The Detroit rapper revealed that the song might appear on West's upcoming "Vultures 2" project with Ty Dolla $ign. In the track, Sean passionately raps about perseverance, growth and the pursuit of a life beyond overnight success.

Despite their past falling out, West's involvement in Sean's new music comes as a surprise. The Chicago producer previously expressed regret over signing Sean to his G.O.O.D. Music label. However, Sean responded by dismissing West's comments as "b***h a** s**t."

Beyond the new collaboration, Sean admitted to struggling with the creation of his upcoming album, citing challenges such as overthinking, being away from his child with Jhene Aiko, and his battle with alcoholism.

In an effort to heal and overcome these obstacles, Sean revealed that he has been pursuing a sober lifestyle since 2022. He explained that alcohol amplifies his anxiety and negatively affects his mental well-being.

Despite the challenges, Sean is confident that his new album will showcase his growth and multi-faceted personality. "It's so many different sides of me," he said. "I meditate every morning, but I also got straps in the studio... [This album] really represents what the f**k I've been going through for these past couple of years."

Sean teased that he will be releasing new music this week and that his upcoming album features his "best music" yet. While there will be collaborations, the album is primarily a solo endeavor.