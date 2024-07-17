Remy Ma Fuels Papoose Breakup Rumors With Use of Maiden Name

AceShowbiz - Remy Ma has further fueled speculation that her relationship with Papoose is on the rocks. In the credits of her recent collaboration "Outta Control", she used her maiden name, Remy Kioni Smith. This change has raised eyebrows, as she was still using Remy Mackie in 2017.

Rumors of trouble in their marriage began last year when Remy was allegedly involved with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Eazy seemingly confirmed the affair in an audio clip, but Remy denied the allegations.

Despite the denial, the rumors persist. Fans have even analyzed Remy's body language when she's been spotted with Papoose, noting perceived unhappiness.

However, the couple has remained publicly silent on the matter. They continue to make appearances together, including at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Amidst the rumors, Remy Ma has been spotted with another battle rapper, Bad Newz. He recently posted a photo of himself and Remy wearing matching watches, further fueling speculation about their relationship status.

Remy Ma and Papoose have been married since 2008 and have one child together. They both have children from previous relationships.

The couple's future remains uncertain, and neither has officially confirmed or denied a separation. The ongoing rumors and public scrutiny continue to cast a shadow over their relationship, leaving fans and observers alike wondering about its status.