 
Jon Gosselin Advises Alec Baldwin Against Doing Reality TV Show
Gosselin, a veteran of reality television, shares his insights and cautions the 'Saturday Night Live' alum about the potential risks of his upcoming reality show with his family.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin, who starred in TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8", has offered candid advice to Alec Baldwin, who recently announced his family's own reality show on the same network. Drawing from his own experiences, Gosselin strongly urges Baldwin to reconsider.

"I'd say, 'Don't do it,' " Gosselin said. "Only because you've already made it, you're an amazing like award-winning actor,'" he explained.

Gosselin notes the challenges he faced while filming his reality show, including concerns about jumping the shark and inviting unnecessary drama. "You're going to bring drama because photographers are going to show up," he says. "Why would you invite drama into your household?"

Furthermore, Gosselin emphasizes the risks of putting his children on television, especially when they are young. "These children are tiny," he said of Baldwin's children. "You've got to remember, you can't quit being famous."

Gosselin also questioned Baldwin's motivation for the show, given his already successful career and financial status. "You're a successful actor. You're already scrutinized for certain things, and now you're going to put seven children into the public eye," he said.

Gosselin acknowledged that his decision to star in reality television was motivated by financial necessity, but he believes Baldwin's situation is different. "Why are you going to put children that you've been protecting from the public with your wealth, and now you're going to make them famous?" he asked.

Hannah Gosselin, Jon Gosselin's daughter, echoed her father's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the children's well-being. "Make sure your kids are okay and happy," she said. "They didn't have a choice" in joining the reality show.

Gosselin concluded by suggesting that Baldwin focus on his family and career instead of pursuing reality television. "Enjoy your career and your family. And, enjoy your life with your kids. We're all not getting any younger," he advised.

