Savannah Chrisley Addresses Parents' Imprisonment at 2024 Republican National Convention

AceShowbiz - Savannah Chrisley took the stage at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 16, to discuss the impact of her parents' imprisonment. The daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley revealed that their prison identification numbers were "72600019 and 72601019," and that they were serving a combined 19-year sentence.

The reality TV star described the heartache of telling her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, that they didn't know when their parents would return home. She shared that on the day they moved in with her, she broke down, questioning her ability to raise them.

However, Savannah emphasized the strength and resilience she found within herself. She said she "got up" and "just did it," noting that going from no kids to raising two young children overnight was a daunting task.

Savannah also addressed the legal battles her family has faced. She accused the Fulton County justice system of being unfair and claimed they were persecuted due to their public profile. She stated that she has become an advocate for criminal justice reform.

The Chrisley family was indicted in 2019 for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. They were found guilty in a federal court and received a combined 19-year sentence in November 2022. Julie's sentence was later vacated, and a resentencing is scheduled.

Todd Chrisley is expected to be released from prison in August 2032, while Julie is expected to be released in May 2028.