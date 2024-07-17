 
Mandy Moore Remembers Ron Cephas Jones' Intrinsic Connection to His 'This is Us' Character
AceShowbiz
TV

The actress fondly recalls her late co-star on the hit television series titled 'This is Us' and the deep understanding he had with his character called William Hill.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - On the latest episode of the "That Was Us" podcast, Mandy Moore, along with her co-hosts and former "This Is Us" castmates Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan, discussed the show's Season 1 episode "Pilgrim Rick". Moore recounted a poignant moment between Olivia (Janet Montgomery) and William (Ron Cephas Jones), in which Olivia asks William how it feels to be dying.

Reading an excerpt from the script, Moore shared William's heartfelt response, "It feels like all these beautiful pieces of life are flying all around me and I'm trying to catch them...Catch the moments of your life, catch them while you're young and quick because sooner than you know you'll be old and slow and there will be no more of them to catch."

  Editors' Pick

Brown, who portrayed William's adopted son Randall Pearson, was visibly moved by the reading, reflecting on Jones' profound understanding of William's character. "You really get the sense that he had a profound understanding of what he was saying," Brown said. "And because he's not with us anymore, beautiful human being that he is, it's just like, wow."

Moore also shared her vivid memory of filming a physically taxing hiking scene with Jones. "He was suffering and it was really hard for him to breathe and I remember him sitting was scripted. But also because he genuinely needed to do that, it really brought home knowing what was actually happening in real time in those moments while we were shooting this show and this season," Moore explained.

"You're right, Ron just had this intrinsic connection to what his character was going through and it makes it all the more poignant," Moore added.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Amazon Apologizes After Mandy Moore Slams Them for Dropping Package at In-Laws' Ruined Home After Wildfires

Amazon Apologizes After Mandy Moore Slams Them for Dropping Package at In-Laws' Ruined Home After Wildfires

Mandy Moore Joins Ariana Grande in Dissing Carrie Underwood's Trump Inauguration Performance

Mandy Moore Joins Ariana Grande in Dissing Carrie Underwood's Trump Inauguration Performance

Mandy Moore Claps Back at Critics After Asking for Donation to Help Her In-Laws Amid LA Fires

Mandy Moore Claps Back at Critics After Asking for Donation to Help Her In-Laws Amid LA Fires

Mandy Moore Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' as Part of Her House Is Still Standing Amid LA Fires

Mandy Moore Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' as Part of Her House Is Still Standing Amid LA Fires

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo