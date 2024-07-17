Method Man Expresses Discomfort With Wu-Tang Clan's Album 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin'

AceShowbiz - "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin", the seventh album by Wu-Tang Clan, is a unique and controversial piece of hip-hop history. Recorded over six years and featuring every living member of the group, the album's sole physical copy was sold for a staggering $2 million in 2015 with a caveat: it cannot be played publicly until 2103.

This restrictive release has been met with mixed reactions. Method Man, a prominent member of Wu-Tang, has expressed his discomfort with the album's creation and rollout. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he revealed that he was never fully onboard with the concept, calling it "some circus spectacle."

Method Man also shed light on the group's lack of involvement in the album's production. According to him, the group was not informed that the album would be released as a single copy and marketed as a Wu-Tang project. He believes that the album's true nature was misrepresented to them, leading to their disapproval.

"The process of the thing being made was never told to us," Method Man said. "We were never told what it was. We were recording and being paid to do a certain amount of records by a guy whose name I don't want to mention."

The album's buyer, the infamous "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, further complicated its history. After Shkreli's conviction for securities fraud, the U.S. government seized the album. It was later purchased by PleasrDAO, a digital art collective, in 2021 for $4 million. PleasrDAO has since sold access to the album as NFTs, with fans paying $1 each to shorten the album's release date.