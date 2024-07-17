 
Jon Stewart Returns to 'The Daily Show' After Trump Assassination Attempt
The TV host has returned to host 'The Daily Show' following the assassination attempt on the former president of the U.S., poking fun at his decision to come back and cover the election.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jon Stewart returned to host "The Daily Show" following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. He acknowledged the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and its impact on 'The Daily Show's' plans to broadcast from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"What a terrible f**king week," Stewart said in the Tuesday, July 16 episode, his first since the assassination attempt. He joked about his decision to return to host the show, saying, "Hey Jon, come back to 'The Daily Show' just for the election. It’ll be fun."

Stewart explained that the show's venue had been shifted to a high-security "hard perimeter" after the attempt on Trump's life, making it logistically impossible to host theater shows.

Despite the setbacks, Stewart expressed gratitude to the mayor of Milwaukee and expressed hope to return to the city and make up some of the planned events, including "Indogcision", which aimed to promote dog adoption and voter registration.

Stewart praised his production team and crew for their adaptability in the wake of the scrapped plans for the RNC shows. In a serious note, Stewart said the country "dodged a catastrophe" and called the incident "terrifying and disorienting."

