 
Report: Blac Chyna and BF Derrick Milano to Join 'Love and Hip Hop: Miami'
Chyna, who confirmed her romance with Milano last September, is actually no stranger to the franchise as the former fiancee of Rob Kardashian appeared on 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' back in 2019.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Derrick Milano are seemingly heading to the "Love & Hip Hop" franchise. If a new report is to be believed, the video vixen, who is now going by her real name Angela White, and her beau are set to join "Love & Hip Hop: Miami".

According to theJasmineBRAND, the couple has been filming for the popular show. Fans can expect to see the mom of two's lives play out on the series.

Chyna is actually no stranger to the franchise as the former fiancee of Rob Kardashian previously appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood". Back in 2019, she tried to fix the relationship between Lyrica Anderson and Brittany B.

Chyna and Milano confirmed their romance in September 2023, almost two weeks after she celebrated one year of sobriety. The couple later made their first public appearance by attending the Future Stars Basketball Camp Charity Dinner Gala in Los Angeles.

Speaking of their romance, Chyna, who shares son King Cairo Stevenson with rapper Tyga and daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Rob, told PEOPLE, "You won't be able to say power couple without mentioning Angela White and Derrick Gray! They always say don't go looking for love, let love find you. In… this case love found us. I know that might sound cliche, but hey, it be like that sometimes."

In May, Chyna made use of her Instagram account to celebrate her first anniversary with Milano. "Happy 1 year anniversary @derrickmilano," so she wrote in May alongside a compilation video of her and her beau throughout their relationship. "Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick. Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth."

"Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love," she added. "Here's to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always ~ Angela #AnniversaryBlessings."

