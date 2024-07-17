 
Kanye West's Financial Turmoil Deepens With Mounting Tax Debts
The 'All of the Lights' rapper faces financial distress as it is reported that he owes additional property taxes on a Wyoming ranch and his unpaid tax liabilities soar to over $1 million.

  Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's financial situation has worsened, with his tax debts surpassing $1 million, according to a report. He allegedly owes additional property taxes on a Wyoming ranch, where two payments totaling over $5,000 remain unpaid. This adds to his existing tax liens, including four totaling $934,033 on Yeezy Apparel, and liens of $101,093 on properties in Los Angeles.

West's financial problems have extended to his Yeezy fashion company, per the U.S. Sun. The brand has faced chaos, with the closure of its website and a lack of products for sale, potentially costing millions in lost revenue. West is alleged to have hired designers with minimal qualifications, including students and interns, and has advertised for designers on Craigslist.

Despite the tax liens, Yeezy Apparel maintained its operations last year, opening a new headquarters in California and seeking interns. However, experts caution that the presence of liens could indicate financial difficulties and affect Yeezy's ability to obtain funding and partnerships.

In California, Yeezy Apparel owes $934,033.56 due to four outstanding tax liens. The earliest lien dates back to 2021 for unpaid taxes of $8,866.30, with penalties and interest increasing the debt to $13,999.28. Subsequent liens have been issued for additional unpaid taxes, escalating to $319,356.58 in March 2023.

West also faces personal liens for unpaid property taxes on properties in Calabasas, California. Documents show that he owes $101,093 for an apartment and a mansion he acquired during his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

