Ryan Seacrest Offers Glimpse of His First Day Filming 'Wheel of Fortune'

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest has officially taken over the helm of "Wheel of Fortune" following Pat Sajak's illustrious 41-season run. The "American Idol" host shared his behind-the-scenes experience on the set for the first time, brimming with excitement. "I'm still spinning with excitement!" Seacrest wrote under an Instagram video, capturing his arrival on set.

"I'm so excited, my heart's pounding," he exclaimed, describing his anticipation. Known for his buoyant personality, Seacrest humorously noted, "The wheel's maybe smaller than you think - as am I," before spinning the wheel for the first time. He elaborated on his enthusiastic state, saying, "I could not sleep last night, I was so excited. I slept okay, but still very excited for the alarm to go off."

Seacrest explored the show's studio, pointing out notable memorabilia such as an old dress of co-host Vanna White, two Emmys and vintage footage of Sajak and White. He marveled at the long-standing tradition of the show and the steadfast fan base that watches daily.

Pat Sajak himself gave Seacrest a heartfelt send-off in a promo, advising, "I think what you're going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home. People love this show. They go and see us every day and spend a half-hour with us and watch with the whole family."

Seacrest took to social media to express his gratitude and admiration for Sajak's legacy. He wrote, "Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with 'Wheel of Fortune'! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers."

His journey with "Wheel of Fortune" is not just a new beginning but a full-circle moment. "Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for [Wheel executive producer] Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity," Seacrest shared.

Though Sajak's final episode as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" aired earlier this year, marking the end of an era, he will return to host the fifth season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" this fall. Meanwhile, Vanna White has extended her contract through the 2025-2026 season, affirming the continuity of the beloved co-host dynamic.

As we witness the dawn of the Seacrest era, it's evident that the heart and spirit of "Wheel of Fortune" will continue to captivate and delight audiences, both new and old. Get ready to spin, solve and cheer along with Ryan Seacrest as the wheel keeps turning!