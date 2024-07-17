Madame Tussauds Nails New Harry Styles Wax Figure in Nashville

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles knows it's not the same as it was, but his iconic 2022 Coachella look has been immortalized forever in the form of wax figure. Madame Tussauds has unveiled a brand new wax figure of the pop star to be displayed in Nashville.

On Tuesday, July 16, the museum shared the first look at the figure, which bears an uncanny resemblance to the awards-winning artist. The figure is clad head-to-toe in all pink, depicted in his flamboyant getup from the second weekend of Coachella 2022, which marked his debut headlining set.

Harry's lookalike wears a pink leather jacket, pink shiny trousers, a fuzzy, long, pink coat, a silver belt, sparkly silver boots and a variety of necklaces and rings. The red jacket is left unzipped, giving a peek at the abs and Harry's butterfly tattoo on the chest. His figure poses with his legs crossed, a hand on his hip and a smoldering facial expression.

"Harry Styles is a global pop superstar, and we are thrilled to reveal this fabulous figure," said Kelly Field, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Nashville. "Harry will certainly be a hit among our rockstars, blues, jazz and country music legends."

The museum gives fans an opportunity to snap photos with the statue. "Our museum compliments and completes the Music City visitors' experience. Guests may get up close and personal with these iconic stars," Kelly adds.

Madame Tussauds Nashville will reveal the new wax figure to the public with a launch event on Friday, July 19 at 11:00 A.M. CDT. This isn't the first time Harry is immortalized in wax figure. His already exisinting eight figures were dispersed across the company's London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, Sydney and Orlando locations. In 2014, the Grammy winner and his One Direction bandmates were given the same treatment.