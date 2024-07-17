Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend Second Wedding Anniversary Apart Amid Divorce Rumors

AceShowbiz - On July 16, 2024, Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their second wedding anniversary apart. Jennifer was seen in the Hamptons, New York, going for a drive in a classic convertible. Meanwhile, Ben was spotted in Los Angeles, where he was seen entering his office while carrying a duffle bag.

The 54-year-old singer/actress was spotted enjoying leisure time in the Hamptons, driving around in a classic convertible with her manager, Benny Medina. Jennifer appeared relaxed yet distant from her husband Ben.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor was seen in Los Angeles, heading to his office in a sharp navy blue suit, large iced coffee and a duffel bag in hand. Despite the physical separation, both were notably still wearing their wedding rings.

The couple's separate celebrations have heightened concerns about the state of their marriage. Ben and Jennifer have recently made headlines for reportedly living separately and spending time with other people. A source told PEOPLE that the pair "don't have any summer plans together" and are "focused on their separate lives."

On Jennifer's side, she has been spending quality time with Ben's daughter, Violet. They have been spotted shopping and going for bike rides together. However, Ben has remained in Los Angeles, missing out on events with Jennifer, including the Met Gala and a premiere of her film.

Adding fuel to the divorce rumors is the recent listing of their Beverly Hills mansion for sale. The $68 million property was renovated within the past four months, but has failed to find a buyer.

Sources close to the couple have confirmed that Ben has been moving his belongings out of the home and into a rental property. Meanwhile, Jennifer recently returned to California, only to find that Ben had already left the mansion.

Despite the speculation, Jennifer wished Ben a Happy Father's Day on Instagram. The couple also attended Violet's high school graduation together. However, these gestures have not quelled rumors that their marriage is in trouble.

Jennifer and Ben's whirlwind love story, which began in 2021 and culminated in two wedding ceremonies, now appears to be facing its toughest chapter yet. The once inseparable couple is spending their anniversary apart, and their once-passionate romance seems to be fading.