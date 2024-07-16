Julia Fox Exits Project With 'Major A-list Icon' Due to 'Racist' Director

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has no tolerance for racism. The "Uncut Gems" star claimed she left a project with a "major A-list icon" due to a "white man" director's alleged "racist" remarks.

"OK, so the craziest thing just happened to me," the 34-year-old began in a recent video posted to TikTok. "So, I've been attached to a project for five years. I've given creative contributions to it, emotional contributions to it, it was like my baby."

"I even brought on like a major, major A-list icon to play alongside me," the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West continued. "And everything was going great until this white man director came in."

Fox went on to claim that the filmmaker, whose name wasn't revealed, attempted to kick her off the project after he was only there for "a week." She detailed, "I had mentioned [to him] that I really thought it was important to have diversity in our cast and our lead cast."

"And I took notes because he said, 'Why? White people have it really hard, too. And plus, diversity casting is like using black people as puppets. White people don't have a duty to cast black people because so many black projects happen - and Asian projects - and nobody gets mad that there's no white people in the cast,' " she further recalled.

Fox said the director even told her to "turn on Netflix, turn on any streamers, it's all black projects. Go to India, all the moves in India have all Indian people. Nobody gets mad that they don't have diversity.' " In response, she reportedly said, "White people have been the default."

The director allegedly argued back, "What are you talking about? ... Wake up, we are in 2024 - this isn't 2005 or something." That was the last straw for Fox, who thought, "It was giving Proud Boy, it was giving All Lives Matter, it was giving white supremacy." She later told him, "You know what? I can't work with you, I'm done."