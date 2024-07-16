 
Julia Fox Exits Project With 'Major A-list Icon' Due to 'Racist' Director
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

When sharing her story, the 'Uncut Gems' actress also claims that the filmmaker, whose name wasn't revealed, attempted to kick her off the project after he was only there for 'a week.'

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has no tolerance for racism. The "Uncut Gems" star claimed she left a project with a "major A-list icon" due to a "white man" director's alleged "racist" remarks.

"OK, so the craziest thing just happened to me," the 34-year-old began in a recent video posted to TikTok. "So, I've been attached to a project for five years. I've given creative contributions to it, emotional contributions to it, it was like my baby."

"I even brought on like a major, major A-list icon to play alongside me," the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West continued. "And everything was going great until this white man director came in."

  Editors' Pick

Fox went on to claim that the filmmaker, whose name wasn't revealed, attempted to kick her off the project after he was only there for "a week." She detailed, "I had mentioned [to him] that I really thought it was important to have diversity in our cast and our lead cast."

"And I took notes because he said, 'Why? White people have it really hard, too. And plus, diversity casting is like using black people as puppets. White people don't have a duty to cast black people because so many black projects happen - and Asian projects - and nobody gets mad that there's no white people in the cast,' " she further recalled.

Fox said the director even told her to "turn on Netflix, turn on any streamers, it's all black projects. Go to India, all the moves in India have all Indian people. Nobody gets mad that they don't have diversity.' " In response, she reportedly said, "White people have been the default."

The director allegedly argued back, "What are you talking about? ... Wake up, we are in 2024 - this isn't 2005 or something." That was the last straw for Fox, who thought, "It was giving Proud Boy, it was giving All Lives Matter, it was giving white supremacy." She later told him, "You know what? I can't work with you, I'm done."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Julia Fox Blasts Ex-Husband for Baptizing Their Son Without Inviting or Informing Her

Julia Fox Blasts Ex-Husband for Baptizing Their Son Without Inviting or Informing Her

Julia Fox Stuns With Androgynous Look on Red Carpet After Regretting Chopping Off Her Hair

Julia Fox Stuns With Androgynous Look on Red Carpet After Regretting Chopping Off Her Hair

Julia Fox Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Fashion Awards Afterparty

Julia Fox Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Fashion Awards Afterparty

Julia Fox and Bella Thorne Turn Heads at Rome Film Festival

Julia Fox and Bella Thorne Turn Heads at Rome Film Festival

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo