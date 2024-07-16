 
Demi Lovato Embraces Martha Stewart's Kitchen Mastery
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The 'Sober' singer showcases their culinary skills and embraces the legacy of Martha Stewart, engaging fans with their love for baking and sharing personal growth.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato, the American singer, songwriter and actor, is stepping into a new era, one which fans didn't expect but are certainly loving. The 31-year-old posted an Instagram Reel on July 15, capturing a playful moment in the kitchen while using a pink whisk.

Lovato captioned the video, "In my @marthastewart48 era," and added, "Is somebody gonna match my freak? (spend the weekend baking and in bed by 9 pm every night)." The reel instantly resonated with fans, who were quick to applaud Lovato's newfound love for baking.

Lovato's fiance Jordan "Jutes" Lutes also chimed in, joking, "Me during this era," making it clear that Lovato's cooking activities are a hit at home as well. This new chapter in Lovato's life is something they have welcomed wholeheartedly, inviting fans to participate and share recipe ideas.

After sharing her kitchen adventures on Instagram, Lovato took to TikTok to give fans more insight into her culinary exploits. In July 2023, she shared her method of making s'mores cookie bars, stating, "I've been finding so much joy in cooking and baking lately send me recipe ideas in the comments."

A month later, Lovato followed up with a step-by-step brownie recipe post, and the tradition continued into December 2023 with a special holiday event. Alongside Paris Hilton, Lovato baked pet-friendly cakes for their dogs as part of the "A Very Demi Holiday Special".

This shift in focus for Lovato aligns with a broader change in her relationship with social media. Speaking to PEOPLE in March about how this has evolved over the years, Lovato explained, "My relationship with social media has evolved over the years from looking to the internet for validation to not looking at internet comments at all." This newfound confidence and indifference to negative online commentary seem to fuel her latest pursuits.

Lovato first stepped into the limelight as Mitchie Torres in the 2008 musical television film "Camp Rock" and its sequel "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam". That same year, she launched her debut album "Don't Forget", kickstarting a hugely successful music career with numerous accolades including MTV Video Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards and People's Choice Awards to name a few.

Now, Lovato adds another layer to her diverse portfolio, showing that her talents are not confined to music and acting. Her culinary journey is still in its early stages, but it's clear that fans and followers are here for the ride, eager to see what delectable dish she whips up next.

