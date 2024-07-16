Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Blythe Danner 'Absolutely OK' After Leaving Charity Event Early in Ambulance

AceShowbiz - Blythe Danner has given an update on her condition after leaving a charity event in an ambulance. The mother of Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed through her representative that she's "absolutely OK."

On Saturday, July 13, the 81-year-old was rushed in an ambulance from Springs Food Pantry's E.A.T. in the Hidden Gardens 2024 event at the Corbett Estate in East Hampton, New York. "It was early on in the event and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals," a source told PEOPLE of the situation.

The source went on to note, "It didn't look that bad, but they took her away anyway." Gwyneth's rep additionally assured the publication that her mom is "completely fine."

Back in 2018, Blythe was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, the same cancer that killed her late husband Bruce Paltrow. "Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," she told PEOPLE in 2022.

"I started feeling very woozy and I was forgetting everything. And then I felt a lump in my neck, right next to where Bruce had found his," the "I'll See You in My Dreams" star continued. "It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."

Blythe added when she got her diagnosis, she "looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' " The actress, who also shared son Jake Paltrow with the late director, said she initially kept her children in the dark about her illness to avoid worrying them before she revealed she was sick.

Blythe underwent three surgeries and alternative treatments before she was declared free of cancer in 2020. She added she never had "any fear of death at all" because she had already lost the love of her life.