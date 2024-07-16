 
Seth Meyers Condemns Political Violence, Trump Assassination Attempt on 'Late Night'
The comedian delivers a somber opening monologue on his 'Late Night' show, expressing outrage over the assassination attempt against the former POTUS and calling for an end to political violence.

AceShowbiz - Seth Meyers began his show "Late Night with Seth Meyers" without jokes, describing the assassination attempt as "poison to our democracy." He condemned political violence in all forms, calling it "morally wrong" and a threat to the nation's democratic principles. Meyers recalled his previous monologue following the January 6th insurrection, emphasizing the fragility of democracy and the need for vigilance and protection.

Despite the horrific attack that spared Donald Trump but tragically killed one spectator and injured two others, Meyers urged his audience to avoid despair. He pointed out the alarming frequency of political violence in recent years, including Charlottesville, the January 6th insurrection, the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, a shooting at a congressional baseball practice, and a kidnapping plot against the governor of Michigan.

Condemning the prevalence of gun violence in the United States, Meyers called for stricter gun control measures. He argued that the easy availability of guns has made tragedies like the assassination attempt far too common.

Meyers emphasized the importance of active engagement in democracy to protect its values. He called for a focus on constructive discourse, organizing, and persuasive communication rather than resorting to fear-mongering and conspiracy theories.

Later in the monologue, Meyers criticized certain right-wing political figures, including Trump's vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, for responding to the attack with inflammatory rhetoric that further exacerbates tensions. He urged these individuals to promote empathy, compassion, and the principles of democratic debate.

Meyers concluded with a reminder of the challenges faced by previous generations in safeguarding democracy and the importance of perseverance. He emphasized that the work of protecting democratic institutions is ongoing and requires active participation from all citizens.

