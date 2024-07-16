Cher Joins 'EastEnders' Legend Barry for Surprising TV Ad Duet

AceShowbiz - Pop legend Cher, 78, has partnered with "EastEnders" star Shaun Williamson to perform a rendition of her 1965 hit "I've Got You Babe" on the Queen Vic stage. The duet features past and present Walford residents, including Kate Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement).

Cher's performance is part of a wider UKTV ad campaign that showcases the channel's diverse programming offerings. In the promo, Cher travels through classic and new shows, encountering stars such as Jamie Oliver, Orlando Bloom, Chris Kamara, and Jeff Stelling.

Shaun Williamson, who played Barry Evans for ten years, has gained popularity for his Barrioke show, inspired by Barry's karaoke scenes in EastEnders.

The advertisement highlights the channel's rebranding to U. UKTV stated, "Who better to do this than mega superstar Cher, while meeting some new and familiar friends along the way?"

The ad will air between shows on U's channels, now renamed U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&Yesterday, and U&W.