Diane Sawyer Unveils Last Text Message From Richard Simmons Before His Death

AceShowbiz - Seven days before passing away at his Los Angeles home on July 13, Richard Simmons confided in broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer, 78. The two had previously shared "wonderful conversations," and Simmons had agreed to an interview with Sawyer before his untimely demise at age 76.

Sawyer shared, "I was truly moved by Richard's complex insight into life and people, including himself - how we rise and how we fall." She recalled a room full of flowers he had sent her, each bouquet bearing the same note, "I trust you."

Simmons' last text message to Sawyer was a poignant line from Carole King's "You've Got a Friend", "Whenever you want to talk, just call out my name, and I'll be there."

Simmons' longtime publicist, Tom Estey, confirmed his death to PEOPLE, stating, "The world has truly lost an angel."

In a rare interview with PEOPLE two days before his death, Simmons revealed his plans to celebrate his 76th birthday on July 12 with a simple meal and his usual dedication to helping others.

"I'm grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," Simmons said. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

Simmons' brother, Lenny, shared a heartfelt message, urging people to celebrate his brother's life and the joy he brought to others. "I don't want people to be sad about my brother," Lenny said. "I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives."