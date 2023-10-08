 

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return
Cover Images/Birdie Thompson
TV

The 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' host gets candid about struggling to book famous guests since a lot of actors are still unavailable due to the ongoing SAG strike.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Seth Meyers thinks late night hosts have to be more creative than ever following the writers' strike. The 49-year-old star was back to hosting "Late Night with Seth Meyers" earlier this week - but talk-shows still have to be more creative in identifying guests, as the actors' strike remains ongoing.

"We're lucky, in some cases where SAG actors have non-SAG work that they can promote. We're trying to find as many of those guests as possible, and also journalists, authors, musicians. We've always tried to have a wide breadth of guests on this show, so we're trying to go back to that bucket now," Seth told Entertainment Tonight.

  Editors' Pick

Despite this, Seth's return to hosting duties has actually been very straightforward. The TV star shared, "Even though we thought we could cover five months, we also had a lot of news that happened Monday afternoon and we do feel like the role of our show is to cover the day's news so as much as we thought it would be a catch-up, we ended up mostly talking about things in the last few days."

Seth's five-year-old son has been enthused by his return to the air. The late-night host - who has Ashe, seven, Axel, five, and Adelaide, two, with Alexi Ashe - said, "My five-year-old son said the sweetest thing today. He said, 'How was your show last night?' So he was actually aware, which I'm shocked that there's any awareness that I do anything."

Hollywood writers ended their strike in late September. The Writers Guild of America revealed in a statement that union leaders "voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike" after nearly five months.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling
Related Posts
Seth Meyers Forced to Cancel a Week of 'Late Night' Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Seth Meyers Forced to Cancel a Week of 'Late Night' Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Seth Meyers Blasted for His 'Sick' Jokes About Church Attack

Seth Meyers Blasted for His 'Sick' Jokes About Church Attack

'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Teases Rihanna's Drunk Appearance in Upcoming Episode

'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Teases Rihanna's Drunk Appearance in Upcoming Episode

Latest News
Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness
  • Oct 08, 2023

Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her
  • Oct 08, 2023

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return
  • Oct 08, 2023

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit
  • Oct 08, 2023

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling
  • Oct 08, 2023

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment
  • Oct 08, 2023

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Most Read
Brie Larson Enjoys Developing Her First TV Series 'Lessons in Chemistry'
TV

Brie Larson Enjoys Developing Her First TV Series 'Lessons in Chemistry'

'The Golden Bachelor' Recap: The Date Begins in Emotional Episode

'The Golden Bachelor' Recap: The Date Begins in Emotional Episode

Bryan Fuller Calls Sexual Harassment Accusation by 'Queer for Fear' Producer 'Absolute Garbage'

Bryan Fuller Calls Sexual Harassment Accusation by 'Queer for Fear' Producer 'Absolute Garbage'

Ray Wood Jr. 'Excited' for Future Projects After 'The Daily Show' Exit

Ray Wood Jr. 'Excited' for Future Projects After 'The Daily Show' Exit

'Love Is Blind' Creator Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Season 5 Contestant

'Love Is Blind' Creator Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Season 5 Contestant

Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster

Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster

Kim Kardashian Appears to Throw Cucumber Diss at Kendall Jenner on 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian Appears to Throw Cucumber Diss at Kendall Jenner on 'AHS: Delicate'

Paris Hilton Gets Her Own Scripted TV Series

Paris Hilton Gets Her Own Scripted TV Series

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return