 

Camila Cabello Doesn't Regret Rekindling Shawn Mendes Romance, But Rules Out Another Reconciliation

When opening up about her romance with the Canadian crooner, the former Fifth Harmony member emphasizes that she has nothing but love for her ex because 'he's such a good person.'

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has opened up about her past reconciliation with Shawn Mendes. Although she didn't regret getting back together with her "Senorita" collaborator, the former Fifth Harmony member said she won't do it again for some reasons.

The 27-year-old opened up about the matter in the Wednesday, March 6 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I think it's known, I'm a fan," she quipped of rekindling her romances. "I support it, supported it in the past."

Camila went on to explain why she chose to pursue things with Shawn one more time after calling it quits in 2021. "I personally think it's helpful," she added. "I'm the kind of person - you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more."

Although it didn't work out, Camila made it clear that she doesn't have any regrets about the situation. "It's crazy because I'm kind of impulsive in that way - if I feel it, I say it," she admitted.

"The worst thing for it to live in is my mind, and then I'm like, Ryan Gosling in 'The Notebook' building a house for this person," she added. "So, I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun route - it was a fun moment."

However, after their initial reunion, Camila is sure that she and Shawn won't get back together again. "It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, 'Yeah this doesn't really-it's not a fit,' " she confirmed.

"It doesn't feel right," the pop star continued. "I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that-and it took us both less time to be like, 'This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good, like 'Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on.' "

Camila then emphasized that she has nothing but love for Shawn. "I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person," she gushed. "I'm lucky cause some people have exes who are awful-and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."

