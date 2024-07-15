'Hill Street Blues' Actor James B. Sikking Dies at 90

AceShowbiz - Family, friends and fans are mourning the death of James B. Sikking. Best known for his roles as Lt. Howard Hunter on NBC's "Hill Street Blues" and the title character's father on ABC's "Doogie Howser, M.D.", the actor passed away due to complications from dementia. He was 90.

Sikking was born in Los Angeles in 1934 and began his acting career in the 1950s, with roles in films such as "Five Guns West" and "The Revolt of Mamie Stover". He gained fame in the 1980s with his iconic portrayal of Lt. Hunter on "Hill Street Blues", for which he received an Emmy nomination in 1984. He subsequently starred as Dr. David Howser in the sitcom "Doogie Howser, M.D." from 1989 to 1993.

Throughout his six-decade career, Sikking appeared in numerous other television series, including "The Outer Limits", "Perry Mason," "Rawhide", "The Fugitive", "General Hospital", "Brooklyn South" and "Invasion America". He also showcased his acting talents in films such as "Point Blank," "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," "The Pelican Brief", "Capricorn One" and "Outland".

Sikking's expressive face and versatility allowed him to portray a wide range of characters, from the formidable Lt. Hunter to the caring father Dr. Howser. He was known for his military-inspired approach to Hunter, which was influenced by his drill instructor during his time in the Army. Sikking also enjoyed the opportunity to work with Steve Bochco, the creator of both "Hill Street Blues" and "Doogie Howser, M.D."

After retiring from acting in the late 2000s, Sikking dedicated his time to charity work, raising funds for organizations such as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. He also read to public school children through the SAG Book Pals program, earning the affectionate nickname "Jim the Reader".

Sikking is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florine, their two children, Andrew and Emily, and four grandchildren. His legacy as a talented actor and compassionate philanthropist will continue to inspire audiences for generations to come.