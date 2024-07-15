 
Rita Ora Learns Valuable Lesson from Brandy on 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' Set
AceShowbiz
Movie

The singer/actress receives invaluable advice from the RnB icon on the set of 'Descendants: The Rise of Red', realizing the importance of staying in character as she plays the Queen of Hearts.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - On the set of "Descendants: The Rise of Red", Rita Ora, who plays the Queen of Hearts, sought advice from her fellow co-star, Brandy, who reprises her role as Cinderella from the 1997 remake. During an iconic coup scene where the Queen of Hearts takes Cinderella hostage, Ora struggled to maintain the necessary meanness towards Brandy, a childhood idol.

After each scene, Ora would apologize, prompting Brandy to remind her to stay in character. "Do what you need to do," Brandy advised. "Remember, I love you!"

Ora admitted her difficulty in pretending to be unkind to Brandy, recalling imitating her music and watching her in "Cinderella" with Whitney Houston. "It made me believe in myself," said Ora. "Watching Brandy flourish inspired me."

  Editors' Pick

During filming, Ora developed a "newfound love for card magicians" as she mastered the art of shuffling and flipping cards to portray the Queen of Hearts. "Cards flying everywhere," she described. "A magician taught me how to hold cards."

Ora commended Brandy for her advice and support, noting that she provided much guidance and even sang together. "I was more fanning out than she was," Ora laughed. "It was so much fun."

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" follows the Queen of Hearts' rebellious daughter, Red, and Cinderella's perfectionist daughter, Chloe, as they travel back in time to alter an event that led the Queen of Hearts down a villainous path. The fourth installment reunites Brandy with Paolo Montalban, who reprises his role as Prince Charming from the original "Cinderella".

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo