Rita Ora Learns Valuable Lesson from Brandy on 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' Set

AceShowbiz - On the set of "Descendants: The Rise of Red", Rita Ora, who plays the Queen of Hearts, sought advice from her fellow co-star, Brandy, who reprises her role as Cinderella from the 1997 remake. During an iconic coup scene where the Queen of Hearts takes Cinderella hostage, Ora struggled to maintain the necessary meanness towards Brandy, a childhood idol.

After each scene, Ora would apologize, prompting Brandy to remind her to stay in character. "Do what you need to do," Brandy advised. "Remember, I love you!"

Ora admitted her difficulty in pretending to be unkind to Brandy, recalling imitating her music and watching her in "Cinderella" with Whitney Houston. "It made me believe in myself," said Ora. "Watching Brandy flourish inspired me."

During filming, Ora developed a "newfound love for card magicians" as she mastered the art of shuffling and flipping cards to portray the Queen of Hearts. "Cards flying everywhere," she described. "A magician taught me how to hold cards."

Ora commended Brandy for her advice and support, noting that she provided much guidance and even sang together. "I was more fanning out than she was," Ora laughed. "It was so much fun."

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" follows the Queen of Hearts' rebellious daughter, Red, and Cinderella's perfectionist daughter, Chloe, as they travel back in time to alter an event that led the Queen of Hearts down a villainous path. The fourth installment reunites Brandy with Paolo Montalban, who reprises his role as Prince Charming from the original "Cinderella".