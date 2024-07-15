Tim Robbins Condemns Conspiracy Theories Linking His Movie to Trump Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Tim Robbins has vehemently denounced conspiracy theories suggesting that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was staged, drawing parallels to his 1992 political drama "Bob Roberts".

In "Bob Roberts", a populist conservative politician stages an assassination attempt to gain sympathy and boost his election chances. Some conspiracy theorists have claimed that Trump employed a similar tactic in Saturday's (July 13) incident.

Robbins, a progressive activist and staunch Trump critic, took to social media to condemn such theories, "To anyone drawing a parallel between my film Bob Roberts and the attempted assassination of Trump, let's be clear: What happened yesterday was a real attempt on a presidential candidate's life."

He emphasized the severity of the situation, "Those that are denying the assassination attempt was real are truly in a deranged mindset. A human being was shot yesterday. Another killed."

Robbins lamented the polarization and hatred that permeates politics, urging people to reject such emotions, "Get over your blind hatred of these people. They are fellow Americans. This collective hatred is killing our souls and consuming whatever is left of our humanity."

His message came hours before President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office, calling for unity and condemning hate speech. Biden urged Americans to listen to those they disagree with and reject foreign interference aimed at dividing the country.

"Here in America, everyone must be treated with dignity and respect," Biden stated. "We need to stand together, and we can do this."