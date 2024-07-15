 
President Biden Pleads for Unity After Trump Assassination Attempt
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office, urging Americans to tone down political rhetoric and come together in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - President Joe Biden delivered a rare televised address from the Oval Office on Sunday, July 14, making an earnest plea for Americans to dial down the political rhetoric and stand together as a nation following the shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

"We cannot, we must not go down this road in America," Biden said. "The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down."

He condemned the shooting, which left Trump with a wound to the ear and resulted in the tragic death of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was caught in the crossfire.

Biden acknowledged that political disagreements are inevitable, but emphasized the need to resolve them through democratic processes, not violence. He cited several recent incidents of political violence, including the January 6th Capitol attack, the assault on Paul Pelosi, and the kidnapping plot against Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

  Editors' Pick

"In America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box," Biden said. "Not with bullets."

The stakes in the upcoming election are high, Biden said, but that only underscores the importance of remaining civil. "We must never descend into violence," he stressed.

Biden noted that four U.S. presidents have been assassinated, and that several others have survived assassination attempts. "Violence has never been the answer," he said.

Biden urged Americans to remember that despite their political differences, they are fellow citizens. "We are neighbors, we are friends, co-workers," he said. "We are Americans. And we must stand together."

