Tim Robbins Surprises With Divorce Filing Against 'Secret Wife' Gratiela Brancusi

WENN/Nicky Nelson
The 'Shawshank Redemption' actor is reported to have filed the legal documents over his separation from his marketing executive partner, whom he has been rumored to be dating for about 3 years.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tim Robbins' marriage to his "secret wife" is coming to an end. The actor well-known for his portrayal of Andy Dufresne in "The Shawshank Redemption" has never announced his marriage to Gratiela Brancusi, but surprised many by filing for a divorce from her.

The 62-year-old star, per TMZ report, submitted the papers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 27. While it was not clear when he and his marketing executive partner tied the knot, they were noted to have no children together.

Tim and Gratiela were first romantically linked in February 2018 when they attended the premiere of his HBO show "Here and Now" together. Following the red carpet debut, the former couple was seen at several more events together. Nevertheless, the two of them never publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

In November 2019, the two attended the New York premiere of "Dark Waters" together. At the time, Gratiela was spotted rocking a diamond ring. In the following month, the two of them were seen together as they enjoyed a family outing at a hockey game.

Before marrying Gratiela, Tim was in a relationship with Susan Sarandon for more than two decades. The pair started dating after meeting on the set of "Bull Durham" in 1988 and called it quits in 2009. Together, they share two sons, 28-year-old Miles and 31-year-old John "Jack" Henry.

Back in 2010, Susan spoke up about their split. "If you didn't get married you wouldn't take each other for granted as easily," the 74-year-old actress first told The Telegraph. "I don't know if after twentysomething years that was still true."

She went on to note that fans were saddened upon learning about the breakup. "People were coming up to me in the street and saying, 'I cried and cried when I heard.' Well, I was sadder! I didn't think it would ever happen, either," she shared. "You bring people into your life at certain times. Maybe you have a relationship to have children and you realize that it's fulfilled after that point."

