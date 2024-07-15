Harry Styles and James Corden Flock to Euro 2024 Final in Germany

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and an array of British celebrities attended the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, Germany, to support the England team in their bid for victory. Styles, looking dapper in a white shirt and sunglasses, attended the highly anticipated match with close pal James Corden. The duo was joined by Formula One driver George Russell.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, celebrated England's equalizer against Spain with a sweet kiss. Sheeran, sporting a red England shirt, later shared a kiss with Seaborn when England scored their only goal.

Other A-listers in attendance included Damian Lewis, Prince George, and Prince William, the FA president. Martin Kemp and his son Roman mingled with England fans before the match.

Despite the celebrities' unwavering support, England lost 2-1 to Spain in a nail-biting final. Princess William and Prince George were visibly stunned, while Gareth Southgate's squad was left heartbroken after coming so close to victory.

In a touching message, William praised the team, saying, "we're all still so proud of you." Other celebrities, including Ant and Dec, Amanda Holden, and Dani Dyer, had expressed their support for England on social media ahead of the match.

Despite the disappointing outcome, the Euro 2024 final provided a moment for A-listers to unite in support of their country and celebrate the camaraderie of the tournament.