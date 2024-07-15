 
Harry Styles and James Corden Flock to Euro 2024 Final in Germany
AP
Celebrity

Other celebrities, including Ed Sheeran and Louis Tomlinson, also rallied behind England at the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, but the Three Lions narrowly missed out on victory against Spain.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and an array of British celebrities attended the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, Germany, to support the England team in their bid for victory. Styles, looking dapper in a white shirt and sunglasses, attended the highly anticipated match with close pal James Corden. The duo was joined by Formula One driver George Russell.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, celebrated England's equalizer against Spain with a sweet kiss. Sheeran, sporting a red England shirt, later shared a kiss with Seaborn when England scored their only goal.

Other A-listers in attendance included Damian Lewis, Prince George, and Prince William, the FA president. Martin Kemp and his son Roman mingled with England fans before the match.

  Editors' Pick

Despite the celebrities' unwavering support, England lost 2-1 to Spain in a nail-biting final. Princess William and Prince George were visibly stunned, while Gareth Southgate's squad was left heartbroken after coming so close to victory.

In a touching message, William praised the team, saying, "we're all still so proud of you." Other celebrities, including Ant and Dec, Amanda Holden, and Dani Dyer, had expressed their support for England on social media ahead of the match.

Despite the disappointing outcome, the Euro 2024 final provided a moment for A-listers to unite in support of their country and celebrate the camaraderie of the tournament.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Harry Styles Completes Tokyo Marathon With Strong Finish

Harry Styles Completes Tokyo Marathon With Strong Finish

Harry Styles Apologizes for Ghosting Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall After One Date

Harry Styles Apologizes for Ghosting Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall After One Date

Harry Styles Retreats to 'Private' Beach After Attending Liam Payne's Funeral

Harry Styles Retreats to 'Private' Beach After Attending Liam Payne's Funeral

Harry Styles 'Truly Devastated' by 'Lovely Friend' Liam Payne's Tragic Passing

Harry Styles 'Truly Devastated' by 'Lovely Friend' Liam Payne's Tragic Passing

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo