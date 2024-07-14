Kid Rock, 50 Cent and More Declare Support for Donald Trump Following Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - The peaceful Saturday, July 13 rally turned chaotic when gunshots were fired outside the venue, causing commotion and concern. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, Donald Trump, was quickly escorted offstage by the Secret Service, who later confirmed that Trump was "safe" following the incident. Tragically, the shooter was killed, and one attendee lost their life, with two others in critical condition.

Trump later revealed that he had been "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," highlighting the close call. The dramatic incident prompted a reaction from numerous artists and celebrities, who took to social media to share their thoughts and emotions.

Kid Rock, an ardent supporter of Trump, conveyed his solidarity in a brief Instagram video. Sporting a "White Boy of the Year" baseball cap and appearing shirtless, Rock declared his unwavering support for Trump, labeling him as "one of my besties." He said, "You f**k with Trump, you f**k with me."

Rapper 50 Cent also turned to social media to express his feelings. Accompanying a clip of his song "Many Men (Wish Death)" was a photo of Trump, looking defiant as he was escorted from the rally. "I know the vibes," 50 Cent wrote, adding, "we all in trouble now!" He later shared a photoshopped version of his debut album cover, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'", featuring Trump's head on his body, signifying his symbolic support.

John Rich of Big & Rich also chimed in, informing his followers that Trump had been shot. He posted video footage from the rally in which Trump was heard saying "fight," accompanied by the caption "BRING. IT. ON." Rich further emphasized, "They couldn't beat him in a fair contest, so they tried to kill him. BUT THEY MISSED."

Other artists, including Dave Matthews, Meek Mill, and Nicki Minaj, also reacted to the shocking event, demonstrating the widespread concern and support for the individuals affected.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and often volatile nature of contemporary political events. As artists and public figures continue to voice their perspectives, the impact of such events resonates further within the public sphere, urging young people to stay informed and engaged in the political process.