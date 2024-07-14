Gunman's Identity in Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Revealed

AceShowbiz - Chaos erupted at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as former President Donald Trump was shot during an attempted assassination. The incident left one attendee dead and two others critically injured, and has sparked widespread condemnation and concern for political violence in the U.S.

The gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside the rally venue, according to the Secret Service. Crooks was quickly "neutralized" by Secret Service snipers. An AR-15 rifle was recovered near his body. The FBI has confirmed the identification through DNA analysis, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Moments after taking the stage at the Butler Farm Show grounds, gunshots were heard, and Trump was seen grabbing his ear before being hurried off stage by Secret Service agents. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he felt the bullet "ripping through the skin" and experienced significant bleeding.

The attack, which occurred just days before the Republican National Convention, has heightened concerns about security and political violence in a deeply polarized United States.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack, calling it "sick" and stating, "There's no place in America for this type of violence." Biden also cut short a weekend at his beach home to return to Washington.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene with screams and panic as shots rang out and people took cover. Secret Service agents acted swiftly, covering Trump and evacuating him to safety. Blood was seen on Trump's face as he was helped off stage, where he pumped his fist in defiance, inspiring chants of "USA! USA!" from the crowd.

Both Republicans and Democrats have condemned the attack. Trump's campaign confirmed that he was doing "fine" after the shooting, and Trump has expressed his gratitude to law enforcement for their quick response. "I knew immediately that something was wrong... Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," Trump said in his statement.

The incident has led to an outpouring of support from politicians and the public, with calls for prayers and a full investigation into the tragic events. The Secret Service and FBI continue to collaborate on the investigation, looking into the shooter's motives and any potential security lapses.