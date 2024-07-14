Scarlett Johansson's Daughter Prefers Girly Fun Over 'Violent' Marvel Action

AceShowbiz - Natasha Romanov, also known as Black Widow, is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, Scarlett Johansson's own daughter, Rose Dorothy, isn't particularly fond of these superhero films.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Johansson shared that although Rose appreciates her portraying Black Widow, she is "too scared" to watch The Avengers movies or "Black Widow." According to Johansson, Rose finds the movies "violent," which has caused the young girl to shy away from them.

In contrast, Rose is eager to see her mother's newest project, the romance drama "Fly Me to the Moon." "I think she's excited about the hair and makeup mostly," Johansson explained, noting her daughter's more girly interests. The movie, set during the first manned trip to the moon in 1969, features Johansson as a con artist turned marketing genius and costars Channing Tatum.

This latest film has been a collaborative effort that includes a cameo from Johansson's husband, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost. Director Greg Berlanti personally requested Jost for the part, recognizing the unique comedic chemistry and similar personalities the two share.

"He [Berlanti] was like, 'Do you think Colin would want to do…?' Greg and Colin have a great rapport," Johansson shared. Although they have occasionally worked together professionally, this project was a rare instance where they could perform on screen together.

Besides Rose, Johansson and Jost are also parents to two-year-old Cosmo. Jost has a special bond with his son, often taking him swimming, and described Cosmo as quite the little swimmer already.

"Fly Me to the Moon" has garnered mixed reviews, holding a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes but an impressive 88% from audiences. With a stellar cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Jim Hash, and Anna Garcia, the movie still promises to offer an engaging experience for viewers.

For Johansson, balancing her career with motherhood brings its own set of challenges and rewarding moments. While her daughter may still be too frightened by superhero battles, she nevertheless finds joy and excitement in her mother's diverse roles and the accompanying glamour.