Meagan Good Reflects on Battling Racism as a Kid in Predominantly White Neighborhood

AceShowbiz - Meagan Good, best known for her role in "Divorce in the Black," has opened up about the relentless racism she endured during her childhood and how it spurred her to pursue acting. Growing up in a predominantly white neighborhood, Good was frequently subjected to racial slurs, including being called the N-word more times than one could imagine.

"In the neighborhood I grew up in, until I was about maybe 10 or 11, there was one other Black family, and then it was maybe the end of junior high where more people of color started coming into the neighborhood," she recalls. Acting became her safe space, a "hobby" introduced by her mother to provide sanctuary from the crude reality she faced daily.

"I think acting, for me, was like, you want to be on the dance team or you want to be a cheerleader or you want to do this sport or that sport. I realized that I was never going to really feel safe in those spaces at that time," Good explains. Recognizing her natural flair for being in front of the camera and her overconfidence, acting became more than just a pastime; it became a calling.

Despite her parents' separation when she was four, Good thrived in the entertainment industry early on. By the age of 14, she had already starred in over 60 national commercials, including Barbie and Cheerios. However, breaking into dramatic roles was challenging, as people often doubted her abilities.

One pivotal moment in her career was when she secured the role of Cisely in "Eve's Bayou." Although initially cast as Eve at a younger age, by the time the project gained funding, she was too old for the part but was still given a significant role. This validation from seasoned professionals who genuinely saw her potential was an uplifting experience that stayed with her.

Today, Good aims to shield and uplift the next generation of actresses, including Ryan Destiny, Lexi Underwood, and Paige Hurd, ensuring they don't face the same struggles she did. "For us, it's about supporting them and lifting them up and letting them know that you deserve to be picked."

Balancing her professional life with her personal beliefs, Good also reflects on her relationship with actor Jonathan Majors amid his legal troubles, emphasizing her commitment to staying authentic and keeping her faith in God.

As she continues to grow and navigate through life, Good shares her wisdom with young talents, stressing the importance of self-love and spiritual protection. "You don't have to try hard to be perfect because to God you already are. You're perfectly imperfect."