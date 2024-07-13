Courtney Taylor Joins Cast of Renee Ballard Spin-Off in Amazon's Untitled 'Bosch' Series

AceShowbiz - Courtney Taylor, known for her memorable roles on "Abbott Elementary", "Insecure" and "The Company You Keep", has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's untitled "Bosch" spin-off, which centers around Detective Renee Ballard, played by Maggie Q. Taylor will play Samira Parker, a former cop who returns to the force five years after leaving.

As Samira, Taylor will portray a character with a complex past and a deep-seated desire for justice. Despite growing up with a distrust of the police, Samira's grandfather inspired her to believe in the power of using her badge for good. However, she soon discovers that being a cop in the present day is a different challenge.

The spin-off, which has been given a 10-episode order, will follow Ballard as she runs the LAPD's new Cold Case Unit, a poorly funded, all-volunteer division with an overwhelming workload. While investigating cold cases, Ballard uncovers a larger conspiracy and enlists the help of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to navigate the threats to her unit and life.

The series is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, Trish Hoffman, Henrik Bastin, Melissa Aouate, Jasmine Russ and Theresa Snider. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor are co-executive producers, while Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood serve as showrunners.

"Renee Ballard is one of those characters who instantly captivated readers," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. "We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard's personal approach to pursuing justice."

"It is so exciting to bring Renee Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years," added Connelly. "This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it."