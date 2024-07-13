Jelly Roll Gushes Over 'Full Circle Moment' With Eminem on 'The Death of Slim Shady'

AceShowbiz - On July 12, 2023, Eminem released his 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)." One standout track, "Somebody Save Me," features a sample of Jelly Roll's hit song "Save Me".

Jelly Roll took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude for the collaboration. He described Eminem as his "childhood hero" and recalled reciting every song from Eminem's early albums. Jelly Roll also shared his personal connection to Eminem's lyrics, saying, "I understand him and felt like he understood me."

The collaboration on "Somebody Save Me" marked a full circle moment for Jelly Roll. Eminem samples Jelly Roll's "Save Me" to explore the potential consequences of his past struggles with substance abuse. The track features Jelly Roll's chorus, which paints a picture of a life spiraling out of control.

Eminem uses the track to apologize to his children for his past choices, expressing regret over neglecting them. Jelly Roll was moved to tears by Eminem's candid apology and his use of "Save Me" to convey the other side of what could have happened.

Jelly Roll also thanked Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, for his support and kindness. He acknowledged the opportunities he had been given that he felt he did not deserve.

In June, Jelly Roll and Eminem performed together at "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central". They debuted their collaboration on "Somebody Save Me" to a thunderous crowd.

The collaboration between Jelly Roll and Eminem is a testament to the power of music to bridge generations and connect people across their shared experiences. It is a celebration of redemption, vulnerability, and the transformative nature of artistic expression.