Marla Gibbs Reflects on 'The Jeffersons', Norman Lear and Her Future

AceShowbiz - At 93, Marla Gibbs has a wealth of experience to reflect on. The beloved actress has starred in 39 movies and 72 television shows, including the decade-long sitcom "The Jeffersons". Gibbs fondly recalls joining "The Jeffersons" as sassy maid Florence Johnston, a role she initially thought would be a one-off. However, the show's creator, Norman Lear, soon recognized Gibbs' talent and invited her back for a recurring role.

Gibbs has a profound respect for Lear, who she credits for his ability to solve problems and create a positive work environment. She also acknowledges the impact The Jeffersons had on society, reflecting the experiences of black families and individuals from various walks of life.

In particular, Gibbs notes that her character Florence resonated with audiences, including children who related to her working-class roots. Despite her initial concerns, Florence became a beloved figure, with fans often approaching Gibbs and reciting her lines.

Gibbs is not only reflecting on her past but also excited for the future. This fall, she will release her memoir, "It's Never Too Late", which chronicles her rise from Chicago's South Side to Hollywood success. She also runs an online boutique called Marla's Boutique, operated by her grandson.

Prior to this, it was revealed that Gibbs and Chelsea Handler will guest star in season 2 of ABC's "Not Dead Yet". Gibbs will play Cricket's mother, Nana Sugar, while Handler will portray Sharon Darynson, the nemesis of Duncan Rhoades.

Marla Gibbs remains an inspiration, proving that it's never too late to follow one's dreams and that the impact of a well-told story can last a lifetime.