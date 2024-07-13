Rihanna Revamps School Style With New Fenty x Puma Collection

AceShowbiz - Rihanna, known for her fashion-forward approach, has partnered with Puma to unveil the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty "In Session" sneakers. Capturing the vibrant energy of school picture day, the campaign features an all-star cast, including Anjelica Huston, Chloe Cherry and Rihanna herself.

The new Creeper Phatty sneakers stay true to their oversized design and stacked gum sole. However, they receive a fresh update with two vibrant colorways, red and white or solid black with matching black soles. Both options feature luxurious soft corduroy and suede construction, accentuated by gold aglets.

Rihanna's inspiration for the collection stems from her childhood memories. "The black-on-black corduroy reminds me of my own childhood," she says. "A uniform-approved shoe with the twist I always wish I had."

The sneakers come in a wide range of sizes, catering to women, men, big kids, little kids and toddlers. According to Rihanna, "Your whole school will be wearing the Creeper Phattys."

The Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty "In Session" sneakers are available now at Puma.com, with prices ranging from $65 for toddler sizes to $120 for adult sizes. This must-have collection for sneaker enthusiasts and Rihanna fans alike brings a playful touch of creativity to the world of fashion.