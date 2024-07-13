 
Katy Perry Slammed by Transgender Activists for Exclusive Music Video for 'Woman's World'
While most people applaud the pop star for the visuals of her new female empowerment song, some others drag her for making it not exclusive for trans women.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry hopes to celebrate women in her new music video for "Woman's World". While most people applauded the pop star for the visuals, some others dragged her for making it not exclusive for trans women.

Transgender activists called out the "Fireworks" hitmaker for including a glittery uterus in the music video for the female empowerment track which was released on Thursday, July 11. One of critics wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, July 12, "Not only is the song pure sh**, but the video going 'omg let's show a uterus, bc that's what women are!' is so painfully cissexist and evidence this bi*** is NOT in community with queers."

Another added, "by saying 'it's a woman's world' with a uterus it may send a message that only women have uteri and you're not a woman if you don't have one... Women are not defined by such things."

Echoing the sentiment, one other said, "Katy I don't want to sound like a snowflake but in a song called 'Woman's World' using an uterus to represent women in is... not quite representative at all. Bodies don't make women women, and this also relates to trans men which aren't women in the slightest.. kind of sad."

Despite the criticism, some fans were hugely in love with the new song and its music video. "Katy Perry, you're INSANE for this music video. Yeah she's REALLY BACK," a fan gushed. "& that's how Pop was saved," someone else noted.

"WE ARE STREAMING AND WATCHING MOTHER," an excited fan wrote. Another tweeted, "ITS KATY PERRYS WORLD AND YOU'RE LUCKY TO BE LIVING IN IT #WOMANSWORLD."

In the music video, Katy channels feminist icon Rosie the Riveter. She dons a denim ensemble and a red bandanna while dancing around a shipyard. Amidst scenes of the pop star sipping "Whiskey for Women" and using power tools, the anthem's lyrics emphasize female strength and resilience, "Celebrate, we ain't going away."

"Woman's World" is set to be included in Katy's upcoming album "143", which will be released on September 20.

