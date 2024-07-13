Gypsy Rose Blanchard Sends Well Wishes to Ex-Husband After Confirming Paternity of Her Baby

AceShowbiz - Gypsy Rose Blanchard has expressed well wishes for her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, following the announcement of her pregnancy with current boyfriend, Ken Urker.

In an interview with ABC News' Juju Chang on "Good Morning America," the 32-year-old Louisiana native said, "I'm hoping that Ryan is OK emotionally. And I wish him the best emotionally."

During the same occasion, she confirmed the paternity of her baby. "This is absolutely 100 percent Ken's baby." She also detailed the timeline of their relationship, "Left Ryan March 23rd, had a period April 17th. Made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4th and positive test on May 24th. KEN IS THE FATHER."

Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson in April, less than two years after their marriage. She announced her pregnancy on July 9 via YouTube, revealing that she is expecting her first child in January 2025.

"Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025," she shared. "We're both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected."

Blanchard stated that she has experienced pregnancy symptoms such as appetite changes, mood swings, and unusual cravings. She also revealed that she informed Anderson about her pregnancy a few weeks prior to making it public, prompting a negative reaction from him.

A family source told TMZ that Anderson had hoped for a reconciliation with Blanchard, who married him in 2022 while serving a sentence for her involvement in her mother's murder. After her release on parole in 2023, Blanchard moved in with Anderson in Louisiana, but their marriage quickly faced challenges.

Prior to their separation, Blanchard and Anderson experienced a pregnancy scare, but she decided to take an emergency contraceptive upon realizing she wasn't ready to start a family with him.

"I don't regret taking my sister's advice at all," Blanchard said about the decision. "I'm happy I took it. With everything that was going on with Ryan and me and the instability of our marriage, it wasn't the right time for me then."