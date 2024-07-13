 
'Captain America: Brave New World' Teaser Sees the Rise of Red Hulk
Get ready to witness Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson soar as the new Captain America in the electrifying teaser for Marvel Studios' 'Brave New World', a tale teeming with political intrigue and high-octane action.

AceShowbiz - Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is finally ready to take up the Captain America mantle in the new trailer for "Captain America: Brave New World." The film, directed by Julius Onah, marks the first standalone Captain America film since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War". Wilson received the Captain America shield from Steve Rogers at the end of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame", and his journey to accept his role was further explored in the 2021 Disney+ series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" before finally getting his own movie.

The new teaser opens with Sam meeting with President Thaddeus Ross, now played by Harrison Ford, following the death of William Hurt in 2022. Ross, who previously arrested Sam and the other Avengers in "Civil War", now wants to make Captain America an official military position - a proposition Sam is wary of. The trailer hints at a darker agenda, with Ross urging, "Work with me, Sam," and menacingly telling Wilson, "You may be Captain America, but you're not Steve Rogers."

Things quickly escalate as Sam's friend and retired super-soldier, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), becomes the main suspect after ostensibly trying to assassinate Ross. Sam issues a stern warning, "Sir, your inner circle has been compromised. Either you can't see that, or you don't want to."

The action-packed teaser doesn't offer much more in the way of plot but promises an array of thrilling sequences. Highlights include a dramatic face-off between Captain America and the Red Hulk - making his much-anticipated MCU debut. In the comics, Red Hulk is an alter ego of Thunderbolt Ross, hinting at a formidable transformation for Ford's character.

The film's star-studded cast features Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as Samuel Sterns from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk". Newcomer Giancarlo Esposito appears as a prominent antagonist in the film, adding to the ensemble's depth and dynamism.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth as executive producers, "Captain America: Brave New World" promises to deliver a gripping continuation of the Captain America saga. With political intrigue, intense battles, and iconic characters, this film is set to be a memorable installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

