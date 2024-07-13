Meg Ryan's Son Jack Quaid Acknowledges His Privilege as Hollywood's 'Nepo Baby'

AceShowbiz - Jack Quaid isn't shying away from the "nepo baby" discourse. The son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid tackled the label head-on in a recent interview with the Daily Beast, acknowledging that it does apply to him. "I'm inclined to agree," the actor stated about having a leg up in showbiz due to his family's connections.

The star of "The Boys" also discussed his famous mom defending him against the term. Last year, Ryan, 62, told Glamour, "That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege."

Quaid's interpretation of his mom's defense? "My first thought was like, she's being a mom. She's being a loving mom," he said. "But I don't think she's trying to say that I'm not a nepo baby. I think she's just trying to say that, in her opinion, it undermines my talent. I don't think it undermines my talent."

Quaid is well aware of his privileged position in Hollywood. "I know that I work hard, and I know I've heard 'no' way more than I've heard 'yes.' But I also know that this industry is insanely hard to break into, and I had an easier time doing that than most. Both things can be true. So no, I don't think she was trying to say that I'm not a privileged person. She knows. She must know. I think she was being a mom," he explained.

Jack Quaid's career began with a minor role in "The Hunger Games" in 2012 and has since flourished. He stars in Amazon's superhero series "The Boys" and appeared in the 2022 reboot of "Scream."

Quaid doesn't shy away from acknowledging his advantages. "I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle. I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it's just not for a lot of actors," he said. "And I've just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door."

Despite his famous parents, Quaid has consciously avoided the rom-com genre that his mother, Meg Ryan, is renowned for. Instead, he's focused on creating his own distinct career path. "No matter what I do, people are going to call attention to it," he acknowledged.

Jack's father, Dennis Quaid, remarked in a 2021 interview that Jack chose to make his way in the industry independently. "My agent wanted to represent him, and he said, 'No, I want to do it on my own,' " Dennis shared. Jack did indeed launch his career without his father's direct aid, landing significant roles and earning respect in the process.

While the label of "nepo baby" may linger, Jack Quaid is committed to proving his worth through talent and tenacity. As his parents cheer him on from the sidelines, Jack continues to carve out his own space in Hollywood, one hard-earned role at a time.